Banbury train passengers warned of major disruptions to services next week

Planned strikes and industrial action by the ASLEF union are expected to cause heavy disruptions to both Chiltern Railways and CrossCounty train services.

Both operators have urged customers to check which services are running before traveling between Monday January 29 and Friday February 2 and also on Tuesday February 6.

A nine-day overtime ban for drivers belonging to the union may result in short-notice changes or cancellations to train services during this period.

Richard Allan, managing director at Chiltern Railways, said: "We understand the impact that this period of industrial action will have on our customers, and we are sorry for the disruption to their travel plans.

"Customers should check their entire journey on each day of the period of industrial action, with operators affected differently on each day."

On Saturday (February 3), the Chiltern line will be closed between Princes Risborough and London, meaning that replacement bus services will be in place between Bicester and Aylesbury Vale Parkway.

On Sunday (February 4) and Monday (February 5) no Chiltern trains will run at all due to the striking action, but normal service is expected to resume on Wednesday (February 7).

For CrossCountry, services are expected to be busier between Manchester and Reading on Saturday (February 3) and no services will be in operation on Monday (February 5).

CrossCountry has also advised customers to check ahead of travel and to only travel if essential. Mark Goodall, CrossCountry's service delivery director, said: "We’re sorry to customers impacted by this latest round of industrial action. While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over these days, there is likely to be significant disruption for people planning to travel, especially on Saturday 3 February.

“I’d ask customers to check their whole journey before setting off, especially if travelling later in the day. Customers can visit the CrossCountry website or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.”