Banbury train passengers warned of five-day line closure as Chiltern Railways replace King's Sutton bridge

Chiltern Railways has warned Banbury train passengers about a five-day line closure at the end of the month due to work taking place to replace the bridge at King’s Sutton.

The railway operator has urged passengers to check journeys before travelling between Saturday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 31.

This is because the main line between Bicester and Leamington Spa will be nonfunctional due to work on the King’s Sutton bridge that carries the railway over the river Cherwell.

Replacing the bridge is part of a £9 million+ investment by Network Rail and partner Story Contracting to make its service safer and more reliable.

Chiltern Railways has said engineers will work around the clock to lift a new 240-tonne bridge deck into place using two special rail-mounted ‘Kirow’ cranes.

At the same time, work will begin to upgrade over 500 metres of line north of Banbury station, including replacing sections of track and drainage to make journeys smoother.

Adam Checkley, infrastructure director for Network Rail, said: “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we complete over £9 million of upgrades on the Chiltern main line between Bicester and Leamington Spa stations this month to help make journeys more reliable.

Chiltern Railways will also be operating replacement bus services all day this Sunday (July 21) as the line between Bicester and Leamington Spa is closed for improvements.

Andy Camp, at Chiltern Railways, said: “These crucial engineering works will ensure more reliable journeys for customers in the future, and I would like to thank customers for their understanding as this work will mean they will need to change their normal travel plans during this period.”