Banbury takeaway launches new cafe selling mix of English and Indian breakfasts

A new cafe that sells a blend of English and Indian breakfast dishes has opened in Banbury town centre.

The team at Kebabish Banbury launched the new Kebabish Kafe at the beginning of the month.

Occupying the same premises as the takeaway, the cafe runs from 7am until midday, Monday to Saturday, and from 9am until 2pm on Sunday.

The force behind both ventures, Adam Ahmed, described the cafe as: “A vibrant space where the rich flavours of English and Desi breakfasts come together.”

Kebabish Kafe sells a combination of classic English fry-up style breakfasts and Asian omelettes and flatbread dishes.

To celebrate the opening, the cafe is offering a free hot drink to all NHS staff and emergency service workers who hold a Blue Light discount card.

Adam said: “We truly appreciate the incredible work they do for our community, and this is our way of saying thank you.”

Kebabish Kafe is located at 47D Broad Street. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/banburykebabish