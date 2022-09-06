Banbury set to switch to electric bin lorries and sweepers in bid to hit net zero
Cherwell District Council has announced it will introduce electric sweeping vans and bin lorries to reduce the council’s carbon emissions.
The council is set to approve the Carbon Management Plan 2022 - 25 which will bring the council’s carbon emission to 65 per cent below what it was in 2008/2009 by the years 2024/2025.
Work has already begun at the council’s Thorpe Lane Depot in Banbury to facilitate powerful electric battery chargers and a new substation and ducting are being built thanks to a £270,000 investment.
The council fleet already includes nine electric vans and some existing diesel vehicles that are set to be replaced this year. The council’s report projects that the first electric sweepers could hit the roads of Banbury during the council year 2023/2024 with the first bin lorries the following year.
Cllr Dan Sames said: “Cherwell District Council is committed to reaching net zero by 2030, and approval of these plans will mark another significant step towards meeting this ambition.
“Our own emissions may only account for a very small percentage of the district’s overall emissions. But local authorities have a key role in leading the way and we hope that by reaching net zero significantly in advance of the national timeline we can inspire others to follow suit.
“These detailed plans lay out how we will tackle our direct emissions, from our estate and fleet; as well as indirect emissions from the electricity and gas we purchase for our corporate buildings and leisure centres.
“While we’ve already made big cuts to our carbon footprint, with comprehensive upgrades to the way our leisure centres and swimming pools are heated, our fleet is the second biggest source of Cherwell’s carbon emissions and we’re well ahead with making preparations so that as soon as we can electrify our fleet, the infrastructure will be in place to support that.”
The council recently reduced carbon emissions by an estimated 873 tonnes of carbon dioxide (tCO2e) with the majority of these savings coming from changing the way leisure centres and swimming pools are heated, historically the district council’s biggest course of emissions.