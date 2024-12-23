Banbury residents send over 900 gift boxes to children this Christmas
Operation Christmas Child is an annual humanitarian project run by the global Christian group Samaritan’s Purse.
Volunteers with the group collected shoeboxes filled with gifts from local residents as well as pack extra boxes at The People's Church on Horse Fair.
The boxes are then handed personally to children by trained volunteers at specially arranged events.
Registered volunteer with the Banbury group, Eunice Harradine, said: “I want to thank everyone who has packed a shoebox this year.
“Because of people’s generosity, we have been able to send a few more than last year, which itself showed an increase on the year before. In this financially difficult time, this is amazing.”
Eunice has already started planning for next year’s Operation Christmas Child, when she hopes to be able to send more gift-filled shoeboxes than ever before.
She said: “Buying gifts throughout the year spreads the cost and means shoppers can take advantage of special offers.
“A well-packed box will contain a mix of practical and fun items such as school supplies; personal care items e.g. flannel, toothbrushes and soap; toys and games; and accessories such as a hat, sunglasses, wind-up torch and necklace.”
This year’s online shoebox option runs until Christmas Eve, where people can build a box for £25, which will be made up by a volunteer.
For more information about the online option, visit: https://www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/operation-christmas-child/shoebox-online/goal-page/MjAxOQ==
For information about next year’s project contact Eunice Harradine at [email protected] or on 07710 483902
