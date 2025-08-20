Banbury railway passengers warned of significant disruptions to services over Bank Holiday weekend

Banbury passengers have been warned of significant railway disruptions to services this coming Bank Holiday weekend.

CrossCountry has advised customers to check their journeys ahead of travelling this weekend.

This is because of scheduled strikes by RMT union members on Saturday, August 23, and Monday, August 25.

Union members, including train managers and senior conductors, will not work on both of these days.

The strikes have resulted in CrossCountry running no services on Saturday, August 23, and cancellations are likely to affect services on Sunday, August 24.

A very limited service will operate on Monday, August 25, between 8am and 6pm, with passengers advised to check journeys before departing.

The disruptions will affect the CrossCountry service between Birmingham and Reading, which stops at Banbury.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that the RMT has announced strikes on Saturday 23 and Monday 25 August.

“It is hugely disappointing to not operate any services on Saturday, knowing the inevitable disruption to many of our passengers’ journeys over the Bank Holiday weekend. We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks.”

Earlier this year, the RMT union issued a statement saying strike action was being taken because of CrossCountry’s refusal to negotiate on enhancements to overtime and rest day working, despite previously agreed commitments.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “CrossCountry is trying to wriggle out of agreements and block fair pay for our members.

“We will not accept that, and our members have been left with no choice but to take industrial action. Our members deserve proper recognition for the work they do, and we will campaign until they get it.”

More information can be found at: https://www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/travel-information/disruption/industrial-action