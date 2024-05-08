Banbury rail passengers told to check journeys before travelling this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Industrial action by the ASLEF union as well as an overtime ban will result in reduced services until Saturday, May 11.

Today (Wednesday, May 8) no Chiltern Railways services will operate on any route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the rail operator will run a limited service that will finish slightly earlier than usual.

The operator expects normal service to resume on Sunday, May 12.