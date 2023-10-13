News you can trust since 1838
Banbury primary school pupils raise money for charity on World Mental Health Day

The pupils at a Banbury primary school dressed in green to support World Mental Health Day and raise money for charity.
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
The pupils and staff at Orchard Field Community School raised £159.50 for the World Mental Health Foundation on Tuesday, October 10.

Joining the Mental Health Foundation's Wear It Green initiative, staff and pupils came to school dressed in their favourite green outfits to support the charity.

The day was organised by the school’s anti-bullying ambassadors, who promote positivity, kindness, and an anti-bullying ethos at Orchard Fields.

Pupils and staff at the school raised £159.50 for charity by dressing in green outfits for the day.Pupils and staff at the school raised £159.50 for charity by dressing in green outfits for the day.
A spokesperson for the school said: “The children had a whole school assembly to discuss what mental health is and how the school community can support one another, which encouraged the children to think about how to improve and maintain their own mental health.”

For more information on the World Mental Health Foundation and World Mental Health Day, visit the charity’s website at https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/

