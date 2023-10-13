Banbury primary school pupils raise money for charity on World Mental Health Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pupils and staff at Orchard Field Community School raised £159.50 for the World Mental Health Foundation on Tuesday, October 10.
Joining the Mental Health Foundation's Wear It Green initiative, staff and pupils came to school dressed in their favourite green outfits to support the charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The day was organised by the school’s anti-bullying ambassadors, who promote positivity, kindness, and an anti-bullying ethos at Orchard Fields.
A spokesperson for the school said: “The children had a whole school assembly to discuss what mental health is and how the school community can support one another, which encouraged the children to think about how to improve and maintain their own mental health.”
For more information on the World Mental Health Foundation and World Mental Health Day, visit the charity’s website at https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/