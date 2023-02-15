Banbury housing estate residents complain of three-year wait for park to be opened
Residents of a Banbury housing estate have complained that after three years of waiting, the gates to their recreation grounds and multi-use games area are still locked.
The park areas on the Hanwell View estate have remained locked since being built and are in the process of being adopted by Cherwell District Council from the estate developers, Bellway.
In a letter addressed to residents of the estate, a Bellway spokesperson said the area was closed due to a “frustrating non-response and lack of correspondence” from the district council.
They added: "We are concerned that now we have completed the construction works of the development and only the remedial works to the carriageways are being done, Bellway is not prepared to carry out anymore maintenance due to it all being accepted in November/December last year. If they are not adopted before March then they will go into disarray once the growing season commences."
After receiving communications from concerned residents about this, councillor for the area Cllr. Andrew Crichton got involved with the campaign to open the area. He said: "Residents have waited up to three years for these facilities to be opened after making their homes on the Hanwell View estate.
"I have no doubt that officers at the council are doing everything they can to process these transfers as soon as possible. The blame must lie with the leadership of Cherwell District Council who have not made provision for the demand on the legal team.
"It’s time for the leadership of the council to take action to deal with this backlog, otherwise, families will continue to lose out on community facilities they were promised when they moved in."
A spokesperson for Cherwell District Council responded by saying that the delays were due to the long legal process and not staff shortages, saying: "The council is working hard with all parties to ensure that any issues are resolved. The council is committed to the MUGA (Multi-Use Games Area) being transferred which is in the best interests of the residents, this process can take time and is not indicative of a staffing shortage issue.”