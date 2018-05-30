Banbury Gateway bus users could win £100 in vouchers

Passengers on the bus to Banbury Gateway Retail Park will have the chance to win £100 worth of shopping vouchers to mark the anniversary of the new route.

Stagecoach in Oxfordshire announced today (Wednesday, May 30) it will be giving away vouchers to spend at Banbury Gateway every Friday in June to users of the 500 service.

Passengers on the route, which connects Brackley to Banbury via the retail park, could also win a week’s free bus travel across the Stagecoach network in Oxfordshire.

Starting this Friday (June 1), one Stagecoach driver will be provided with a winner’s envelope at the start of their shift to gift to a lucky passenger at a set time that day.

Stagecoach business development manager Karen Coventry said: “We are seeing more passengers using the 500 service and as Brackley and Banbury continue to grow we are sure that this will continue.

“Providing residents with a link to Banbury means they can access more facilities, shops and transport links.

“Banbury Gateway is a great destination for Brackley residents offering a host of great shops and cafes.

“The 500 is a key route for Stagecoach so we thrilled to gift five lucky customers with prizes.”