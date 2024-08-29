Banbury families receive slow cookers as part of council's healthy eating initiative
Local charity Home-Start donated the cookers, recipe books and ingredients to 20 families after receiving a grant of £1,400 from the council.
Volunteers at Home-Start also gave the families a brief introduction on how to use the cookers to create low-cost, healthy meals.
The project was a part of the council’s ‘healthy eating for families on a budget’ scheme.
Cllr Rob Pattenden, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “Being able to assist local charities and organisations through our community grants is something we pride ourselves on.
"We value the opportunity to work with those on the ground who are closely involved with our local communities, providing crucial projects to help develop healthy, resilient and engaged residents.”
The 2023/24 funding cycle for the grant has now closed. However, further information about community food grant is available at: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/communities
