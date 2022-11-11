Banbury dance academy travels to Paris to perform on stage at Disneyland

33 young dancers from the Danielle Buick Academy of Theatre Arts travelled to Disneyland Paris to perform.

Thirty-three dancers from the Danielle Buick Academy of Theatre Arts were chosen to dance on the stage at the popular theme park after impressing judges at auditions last year.

Over 96 people, including families and friends of the dancers, joined the trip over the half-term break to support the dancers during the incredible experience.

The principal of the academy, Danielle Buick, said: “I can’t put into words how proud I am of these dancers, we only trained for a couple of months for this performance which isn’t very long. However, each and every dancer put in hard work and danced their socks off.

“I’m forever proud of my dancers, it was an incredible opportunity for me and my dancers. To see my own five year old daughter Skyla dancing on that stage too brought tears to my eyes.

"A big thank you to all that helped, especially Fergusson Autos, who sponsored our dancers for their tracksuits to wear in Disney.”

Six-year old dancer Tillie Dawson said: “I am lucky I got to dance at Disneyland. I couldn't stop smiling the whole time. It was a bit scary having all those people watching, but I think they were happy and proud to watch us.”