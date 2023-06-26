Banbury councillors have sent a request to Oxfordshire County Council to reduce the speed limit on a section of Warwick Road.

After being contacted by Warwick Road resident Brad Lowe about concerns over parked cars getting damaged by speeding motorists along the road, the local councillors decided to take action.

Cllrs Mark Cherry, Matt Hodgson, and Dr. Chukwudi Okeke sent a written question to cabinet member for highway and management, Cllr. Andrew Gant, asking the cabinet to consider lowering the speed limit on a section of Warwick Road with the aim of reducing driver accidents.

Cllr Mark Cherry said: "The result of the action of local councillors is that there is a good possibility that parts of Warwick Road will have a lower speed limit of 20mph.

The Banbury councillors have written to Oxford County Council to request that the highways cabinet discuss reducing the speed limit on sections of Warwick Road.

"This all helps commuter travel and encourages active travel and cycle use in Banbury, and most importantly, less collisions in the parked vehicles on Warwick Road."

Warwick Road resident Brad Lowe said: "My fellow Warwick Road residents and I are delighted that the concerns raised to Councillor Mark Cherry have seen a positive reaction by both Oxfordshire Country Council and The Highways Agency to seriously consider the implementation of a speed limit reduction that will benefit both residents, pedestrians, and road users.

"The enforcement of a 20mph zone along this accident-prone section, between Orchard Way and Neithrop Avenue, will likely result in far fewer RTAs, usually involving the parked car of a resident, and make it safer for pedestrians to cross this section of busy road."