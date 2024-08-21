Banbury comedian’s debut solo show about his ‘unconvential upbringing’ receives praise at Edinburgh Fringe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An upcoming comedian from Banbury has received praise for his debut solo stand up show, which he performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this month.

Ryan Mold has been performing his debut solo show, ‘Mold before I die’, at the famous arts festival.

The 39-year-old comic’s show is a nostalgic reflection about his unconvential upbringing by his grandparents in Banbury.

Theatre and stage reviewer Fabio Ghiotto gave Ryan’s show a score of four out of five stars for the website London Theatre 1.

Emerging Banbury comic Ryan Mold has been performing his debut one hour long stand up show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this month. (Laila Pipara)

He said: “It is a set full of very funny and original jokes, a laugh-a-minute show, but also a very personal and touching tribute to his grandparents.”

Ryan said: “Essentially, the show is about growing up with grandparents as legal guardians.

"They brought me up in the 90s, and I guess it meant that I experienced things from a different perspective than others.

“It talks about being washed in the kitchen sink and having cheese sandwiches as a packed lunch every single day!”

Ryan has maintained an intense performance schedule throughout the festival, performing daily shows all month to audiences ranging from 40 to 80 people.

He said: “It’s been great, and I’ve had a great time. I’m very grateful because I’m able to talk about my grandparents, who aren’t alive anymore, in such a nice way every day at the fringe, and that means a lot to me.

Ryan became involved with comedy after promoting the ATIC Stand Up Comedy around Banbury.

After organising several events, Ryan made the decision to start telling his own jokes in 2017.

Since then, he has performed across the country, doing five- to ten-minute slots and compering comedy gigs.

However, this show is the first time the Banbury comedian has had the stage to himself for an hour.

Speaking about performing at the Edingburgh Fringe, Ryan said: “It’s a great place to showcase my work, and I have had lots of nice reviews and kind words.

"The show has been a work in progress for a couple of years, and this year I decided that it is ready and I’m ready for people’s radars.”

Following the completion of the Edingburgh Fringe gigs, Ryan hopes to take the show on tour around the UK.

For more information about Ryan Mold, visit his website at: https://www.ryanmold.com/