Banbury businesses enjoy cheese and wine networking event led by BID team

Businesses from around Banbury enjoyed the Banbury BID’s cheese and wine networking event last week (Thursday, August 27).
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:21 BST

The event, which was the Banbury BID’s first ever networking evening, featured head of merchandising at River Island, Jess Stanley.

Jess spoke about how, at just 32, she became the youngest head of division the company had ever had and how she prides herself on her authentic leadership style.

Jess, who after a nine-year-long career at River Island will soon be taking up a new post as head of merchandising for kids and men’s for Tu at Sainsbury's, talked about her journey.

The BID strategist Jasmine Gilhooly alongside head of merchandising at River Island Jess Stanley.The BID strategist Jasmine Gilhooly alongside head of merchandising at River Island Jess Stanley.
She spoke about how the journey she’s been on to make the change hasn’t been an easy one, how she bounced back, and how she continues to share lessons and aim to inspire others.

The event also gave local business owners an opportunity to meet the BID team of Jasmine, Kelly, and Andi, forging connections that will hopefully benefit shoppers and visitors to town.

Jasmine Gilhooly, the BID strategist, said: "It was great to see so many of our BID businesses attend our first cheese and wine networking event; it is a real testament to the team and our business community.

"Jess' inspirational talk really sparked the ears of the audience, and we were able to have great conversations with the crowd.

"Lots of positive comments were made throughout the evening, and individuals were able to connect and solve questions. We hope to do many more events like this, and we will be holding a business coffee morning in the future."

Related topics:BanburyRiver IslandSainsbury's