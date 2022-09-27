Banbury-Brackley Sunday bus service to resume this month

Stagecoach is reinstating its 500 bus service from Banbury to Brackley on Sundays

Stagecoach West today (Monday) announced the reinstatement of a Sunday and Public Holiday service between Brackley, Middleton Cheney and Banbury. It was removed at the end of August. The route on Service 500 will resume from Sunday, October 16.

The returning hourly service will be financially supported by Oxfordshire County Council with a contribution from West Northamptonshire Council, on an initial agreement until August 2024.

Rachel Geliamassi, Managing Director, Stagecoach West said: “Our top priority is to provide a sustainable service enabling reliable travel for work, leisure and health appointments. However, on occasion, there are days of the week when we are unable to balance the revenue and the increased costs of operating the route.

“We are delighted that we have been able to find a solution to reinstate an hourly Sunday and Public Holiday service on the 500 thanks to financial support from both Oxfordshire County Council and West Northamptonshire Council. We encourage more people to consider using the bus for their trips to Banbury at weekends so the service continues to grow, sustaining it for the future.”

Councillor Andrew Gant, Cabinet Member for Highways Management at Oxfordshire County Council, says: “We are pleased to be able to support this service, which brings local residents from the surrounding area into Banbury to enjoy its retail and leisure offer as well as being able to access weekend employment opportunities.