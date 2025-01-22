Banbury-based aid for Ukraine charity launches crowdfunding appeal to send fire engine to warzone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North Oxfordshire Aid for Ukraine (NOXAIDUK) group has launched a crowdfunding appeal to buy a fire engine to send to Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is hoping to raise £2,500 to purchase the fire engine, which will be used to help emergency response services during air attacks.

Since its formation in 2022, NOXAIDUK has made several trips to Ukraine, delivering vehicles and aid to groups in Lviv that distribute them across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity primarily uses four-by-four vehicles for the trips but has also made the journey with four ambulances and the first fire engine in December.

The North Oxfordshire Aid for Ukraine (NOXAIDUK) is hoping to raise £2,500 to purchase a fire engine that can be donated to help people in Ukraine.

Managing director of Hook Norton Brewery, James Clarke, has been involved with NOXAIDUK since 2022 and is leading the fundraising campaign for the fire engine.

He said: “When the invasion happened in February 2022, there were various local groups collecting items, and we were asked if we could help move these items to a central point.

“We then set up a collection point for aid items at the brewery, and then we began sending small 4-by-4 vehicles so that emergency services over there could extract people quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My first trip was in May 2022 and since then we have built up momentum and delivered over 80 vehicles full of medical aid.”

James has now made 14 trips to Ukraine and hopes to be able to transport the fire engine to Lviv early this year. As a former member of the fire service, James, knows exactly how useful the vehicle will be to the Ukrainian emergency services.

He said: “The fire engine will be used to assist the emergency services during aerial attacks and will be used by volunteer fire service units to augment the full-time fire service response.”

James and the NOXAIDUK volunteers hope that the war in Ukraine will come to a solution soon but say they are committed to delivering aid for as long as they have to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “NOXAIDUK has a team of around 50 volunteers, and we are resolute in continuing our mission until a peaceful solution is found.

“We have been doing this for nearly three years and are hoping there will be a resolution before too long, but we are also realistic and know people still need help.”

For more information or to donate to NOXAIDUK’s crowdfunding appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/james-clarke-67?