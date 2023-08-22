Banbury area train users are warned of disruption caused by strike action this week and next

Chiltern Railways urge Banbury area customers to check before they travel this week and next ahead of industrial action.

The rail company is asking customers to check before they travel due to upcoming industrial action affecting the network. On Saturday, August 26 and Saturday, September 2, Chiltern Railways will be running a limited service between 8am and 10:30pm due to strike action by the RMT.

As a result, Chiltern Railways will not be operating any services north of Banbury and will be operating a significantly reduced service on other routes.

On Friday, September 1 Chiltern Railways will not be running services on any route due to strike action by ASLEF.

Chiltern Trains warn of disruption caused by industrial action

Services this Sunday, August 27 and Sunday, September 3 will start later than usual (approximately 9am). On Sunday, August, 27 an enhanced timetable will be in operation during the afternoon and evening owing to an event at Wembley Stadium.

Customers are reminded to check before they travel throughout this period on the Chiltern Railways website (www.chilternrailways.co.uk) or app, as their usual train times will not be the same on days that industrial action is taking place.

Service summary – Saturday, August; due to planned RMT industrial action a very limited service will be in operation. Please only travel if essential and check before you travel. Pre-booked tickets for this date can be used on Friday, August 25 or up to and including Tuesday, August 29.

One train per hour will operate between London Marylebone and Oxford, Aylesbury and Banbury respectively.

CrossCountry will be operating a limited one train per hour service connecting Banbury, Leamington Spa and Birmingham New Street.

No trains will operate between Banbury, Birmingham Moor Street and Stourbridge Junction. No Chiltern Railways services will operate to Stratford Upon Avon.

Friday, September 1 – due to planned ASLEF industrial action no train services will run across the entire Chiltern Railways network. Pre-booked tickets can be used on Thursday, August 31 or up to and including Tuesday, September 5.

Saturday, September 2 – due to planned RMT industrial action a very limited service will be in operation. Please only travel if essential and check before you travel. Pre-booked tickets for this date can be used on Thursday, August 31 or up to and including Tuesday, September 5.

One train per hour will operate between London Marylebone and Oxford, Aylesbury and Banbury respectively.

CrossCountry will be operating a limited one train per hour service connecting Banbury, Leamington Spa and Birmingham New Street.

No trains will operate between Banbury, Birmingham Moor Street and Stourbridge Junction.

No Chiltern Railways services will operate to Stratford Upon Avon.

Ongoing HS2 engineering work between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury. Customers are also reminded that the railway between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough will remain closed until Sunday, October 29.