Arrest after fatal crash on Fosse Way near Shipston

A man has been arrested after a fatal collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the Fosse Way near Shipston this morning (Thursday, August 16).

Emergency services were called to the A429 Fosse Way close to the Darlingscott crossroads at around 4.45am after an HGV lorry is believed to have been in collision with a pedestrian – the lorry did not stop.

A man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and the family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 24-year-old man from Wiltshire has been arrested in connection with the incident – he remains in police custody at this time.

The road was closed at the Tredington island and the Darlingscott crossroads until around 10am.

PC Leanne Mason said: “A thorough investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances behind the collision.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the incident to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 37 of August 16.