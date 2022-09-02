Are Banbury drivers paying higher prices at the pumps? Here are the lowest and highest prices in town

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrol prices have been soaring but are they more expensive in Banbury?

Sainsbury's in Banbury is charging 170.9p per litre while it is 165.9p in other places in the county like Kidlington and Oxford.

And in Banbury's Tesco Extra, prices are at 171.9p - it is at 168.9p in Abingdon.

Here is a look at the overall petrol prices (from lowest to highest) for Banbury and other nearby towns.

Petrol prices in Banbury today (September 2)

Esso Bloxham 169.9 Sainsbury's Banbury 170.9p Shell Banbury 171.9p Morrisons Banbury 171.9p Tesco Extra Banbury 171.9p Esso Ermont Way 171.9p Harvest Energy Banbury (Three B's service station) 171.9p Esso Oxford Road 176.9p Texaco Banbury 179.9p

Bicester

Gulf Bicester 165.9p Tesco Bicester 166.9p Applegreen Bicester 167.9p BP Launton Road 169.9p Shell London Road 169.9p Esso Oxford Road 169.9p Shell A34 Southbound 177.9p BP Bicester Road Northbound 177.9p Esso Baynards Green 183.9p M40 Cherwell Valley 194.9p

Brackley

Tesco Brackley 171.9p Sainsbury's 171.9p BP Brackley 175.9p

Chipping Norton

Shell Chipping Norton 169.9 Esso Chipping Norton 169.9p

Daventry