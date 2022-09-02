Are Banbury drivers paying higher prices at the pumps? Here are the lowest and highest prices in town
Petrol prices are still at an eye-watering level - and it seems drivers in Banbury might be paying a little bit more at some of the pumps.
Sainsbury's in Banbury is charging 170.9p per litre while it is 165.9p in other places in the county like Kidlington and Oxford.
And in Banbury's Tesco Extra, prices are at 171.9p - it is at 168.9p in Abingdon.
Here is a look at the overall petrol prices (from lowest to highest) for Banbury and other nearby towns.
Petrol prices in Banbury today (September 2)
Most Popular
-
1
Cyclist suffers life-threating head injuries after collision with car in Bicester
-
2
Banbury man jailed for grabbing a woman by her hair and headbutting her several times
-
3
Police carry out drugs raid on house in Banbury
-
4
Banbury United warn serious action will be taken after more crowd trouble
-
5
Council hopes to save £100,000 as part of new car park deal in Banbury
Esso Bloxham 169.9 Sainsbury's Banbury 170.9p Shell Banbury 171.9p Morrisons Banbury 171.9p Tesco Extra Banbury 171.9p Esso Ermont Way 171.9p Harvest Energy Banbury (Three B's service station) 171.9p Esso Oxford Road 176.9p Texaco Banbury 179.9p
Bicester
Gulf Bicester 165.9p Tesco Bicester 166.9p Applegreen Bicester 167.9p BP Launton Road 169.9p Shell London Road 169.9p Esso Oxford Road 169.9p Shell A34 Southbound 177.9p BP Bicester Road Northbound 177.9p Esso Baynards Green 183.9p M40 Cherwell Valley 194.9p
Brackley
Tesco Brackley 171.9p Sainsbury's 171.9p BP Brackley 175.9p
Chipping Norton
Shell Chipping Norton 169.9 Esso Chipping Norton 169.9p
Daventry
Esso Daventry 171.9p Gulf Daventry 171.9p Shell Admirals Way 171.9p Shell London Road 171.9p BP Weedon 173.9p Pace Bulls Garage 176.0p