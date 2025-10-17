Appeal lodged after council rejects plans to turn village pub near Banbury into family home

A developer has lodged an appeal against the council’s decision to refuse plans to turn a village pub near Banbury into a family home.

James Day submitted the plans for The Bell Inn in Great Bourton, after he bought the land last year.

The former pub has been closed since 2023.

The plans received 239 objections, and a campaign called ‘Save The Bell Inn’ was launched by locals, which succeeded in registering the pub as an asset of community value.

A picture of the Bell Inn from 2009. The pub has been closed since 2023.

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee refused the plans back in May, on the grounds that it “would result in the unjustified loss of the public house, a valued village service and designated Asset of Community Value”, and that there was not enough evidence to show that it was not financially viable.

Now Mr Day has lodged an appeal against the council’s decision.

In the appeal letter, the applicant that the plans should be appealed because the proposal is fully justified, that reopening it as a pub is not financially viable, and that the loss of a community facility would not cause significant economic or social harm to the village.

Dozens of locals have already objected to the appeal going forward.

Councillor Chris Brant, who represents Great Bourton on both the district and county council, said appealing the decision would set a dangerous precedent for rural pubs.

He added: “This is not simply about a building. It is about whether communities have any real protection against losing their last remaining social spaces.

“The pub was closed, run down and never offered back to the community. To now claim it is ‘unviable’ is a result of neglect, not inevitability.

“The Bell Inn can still have a future in community hands. The people of Great Bourton have shown their will to save it.

“What has been lacking is not local interest, but openness from the applicant. If this appeal is allowed, it will send a message to every village that a pub can simply be closed, abandoned, and turned into a house.

“We cannot allow that precedent to be set.”

The council have submitted an appeal statement, which requests that the planning inspector should dismiss the appeal.

It added: “Rural pubs are important in terms of the social fabric of the community, a fact recognised by the NPPF and the Council’s Development Plan policies, and they can also provide economic benefits to rural areas through the attraction of visitors.

“The council submits that the Appellant has failed to satisfactorily demonstrate that the existing use could not be viable.

“The council considers that the Public House has been an asset in the past and has potential to be an asset in the future.

“The council submits that the limited benefit in replacing the pub with a residential dwelling does not outweigh the substantial harm that would be caused through the loss of the public house as a community facility, and Designated Asset of Community Value.”

Hook Norton Brewery took the decision to close the pub, and said that it was no longer commercially viable to keep it open.