Appeal for Banbury worker critically injured in A422 crash

A fundraising appeal has raised around £11,000 for the family of a woman who works in Banbury as she is ‘fighting for her life’ after her car crashed on the A422 near Oxhill.

A woman was airlifted to hospital with severe injuries after her white Ford Fiesta skidded on black ice and hit a tree on the road to Stratford on Thursday morning (December 14).

Paulina Guzinska was on her way to work at DCS Group when the accident happened, leaving the 27-year-old with multiple injuries including a fractured skull.

Doctors at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire have put in an induced coma and she underwent emergency surgery on Friday night to relieve pressure on her brain.

The parents of Ms Guzinska, who is from Stratford, have been flown over from Poland and are by her side in hospital, with Polish-speaking employees at DCS acting as translators.

DCS managing director Denys Shortt said everyone at the business is shocked and hoping for a miracle for Ms Guzinska.

“She was on her way to work and her car skidded on black ice through no fault of her own and ended up with terrible injuries,” he said.

“We are all doing as much as we can to help her and her family and we are praying for a speedy recovery, she is fighting really hard.

“Any donations that people can give are gratefully received because she’s going to need all the help she can get as will her family.”

Kind messages of support have been left by donors to the woman, described as a ‘lovely daughter, sister, best friend and colleague’.

Ms Guzinska’s car is thought to have hit black ice at around 7.40am and span into a tree.

Ambulance staff provided her care while firefighters used cutting equipment to release her from the vehicle.

She was treated for multiple injuries and anaesthetised before being airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in a critical condition.

Mr Shortt said they knew something was wrong as Ms Guzinska is never late for work and soon realised she was the person involved in the crash.

To donate, click here.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash or saw the car beforehand, who are asked to call 101 quoting reference 60 of December 14.