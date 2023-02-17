Air ambulance at the scene of crash near Banbury – traffic delays in the area
Eye witnesses say a tractor tipped over on a car
The Air ambulance is at the scene after a crash reportedly involving a tractor near Banbury.
Eye witnesses say a tractor tipped over on a car on the Stratford Road near Wroxton.
There are currently long traffic delays in the area as police have closed the road.
We will bring you more on this as we get it.