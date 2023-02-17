News you can trust since 1838
Air ambulance at the scene of crash near Banbury – traffic delays in the area

Eye witnesses say a tractor tipped over on a car

By The Newsroom
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 9:52am

The Air ambulance is at the scene after a crash reportedly involving a tractor near Banbury.

Eye witnesses say a tractor tipped over on a car on the Stratford Road near Wroxton.

There are currently long traffic delays in the area as police have closed the road.

We will bring you more on this as we get it.

