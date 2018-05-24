Advice as trains from Banbury may be busy over bank holiday weekend

Rail users travelling from Banbury train station over the bank holiday weekend are advised services may be busy due to engineering works between Birmingham and Coventry.

Major works will take place between Birmingham New Street and Coventry via Birmingham International between Saturday and Monday (May 26-28).

This will mean a revised service is operating on all routes between Birmingham and London, so Chiltern Railways’ network may be busier than usual.

Extra carriages have been added to provide more capacity for their journey – Bicester North customers are advised to travel from Bicester Village station where trains will be quieter.

The Oxford to London route is unaffected by the works.

To assist customers travelling, Chiltern Railways advises purchasing tickets in advance, check the timetables, allow extra time and be patient.

Customers attending Wembley Stadium for the Championship, League One and League Two play off finals are advised the wait time for their return train journey will be longer than usual.

Chiltern Railways commercial director Eleni Jordan said: “The rail industry is working to make major improvements to the network around Birmingham for the long-term benefit of passengers, but this will mean short term disruption over the Bank Holiday weekend while several major sporting events are taking place at Wembley Stadium as well as Birmingham Pride.

“We want to make sure everyone who wants to travel by rail can, but we need passengers to know that Chiltern Railways trains will be very busy, and they should allow extra time for their journey.

“To meet demand, we’ve added extra carriages to services over the three days to provide capacity for any additional people that wish to travel with us.

“We’ll also have extra people at our stations to help and advise. We appreciate your patience during this busy time.”