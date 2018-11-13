A44 closed near Enstone after ‘lorry and minibus crash’

The A44 is closed between Enstone and the turning for Old Chalford after a crash ‘involving a lorry and a minibus’ this afternoon (Tuesday, November 13).

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area with the main road shut between the junction for Old Chalford and the B4030 Bicester Road in Enstone after the accident at around 1.30pm.

The road could be shut ‘for the next few hours at least’ with reports of numerous ambulances and the air ambulance at the scene, as well as police.

Oxfordshire County Council wrote on Facebook: “We are informed that the A44 will be closed in both directions for the next few hours at least following a collision near Enstone. Please use alternative routes.”

The AA’s traffic website says: “Road closed and very slow traffic due to accident , lorry and mini bus involved on A44 both ways from A3400 to B4030 Bicester Road. Police have closed the road both ways for safety reasons.”

More to follow.