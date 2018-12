The A422 between Banbury and Stratford-upon-Avon has reopened at Sunrising Hill after a stalled lorry was making it difficult for vehicles to pass in the wet weather.

The road was shut between Tysoe Rd and Sugarswell Lane at around 6.30am as vehicles could not build up traction to go up the hill and conditions were too dangerous for those going downhill.

So police closed the road until conditions improved and the lorry recovery work was completed, which was done by 11am.