A422 bridge at Farthinghoe to reopen at midnight tomorrow

The bridge on the A422 near Farthinghoe is set to reopen at midnight tomorrow (Thursday, December 20) after five months of closure.

Work began exactly one month ago to repair the bridge over Farthinghoe Stream after being found to be in a dangerous state in August.

Motorists affected by the shutting of the main road between Banbury and Brackley will be delighted by the news.

Traffic management contractors are due to attend the site from 8pm tomorrow to begin the removal of the closure and the road will be fully open by midnight, Rebecca Miller from Northants Highways said.

“Our team would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during these works,” she said.

“We never take closing a road lightly and realise the disruption this emergency closure created and are delighted to be opening before Christmas, as scheduled.”

The immediate closure was deemed necessary by Northamptonshire County Council as the bridge was in such a poor state of repair.

It has been causing a major headache for many individuals and businesses who rely on the road as well as residents of the villages along the route.

More than 3,000 have signed a petition to get the Government involved in getting the road reopened sooner.