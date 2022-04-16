Traffic delays from Banbury to Leamington due to crash on M40

Serious collision closes M40 near Banbury on Saturday April 16

Police Officers are currently in attendance to a serious collision on the M40.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon. Road closures will be in place for some time so please find an alternative route.

According to AA Traffic the serious crash has led to a car fire on the M40.

The M40 in South Warwickshire is closed in both directions, southbound between junction 11 at Banbury and junction 12 at Gaydon Interchange and

and junction 15 at Longbridge Island (Warwick A429, Stratford, Coventry A46) due to a serious collision and vehicle fire.

Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue, West Midlands Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are all in attendance.

The incident is expected to result in a prolonged closure of the southbound carriageway.

A diversion is available with details here:

Southbound exit off the motorway at junction 15 and at the roundabout take the exit for the A429 towards Cirencester continue to the roundabout with the A422 near Ettington. Take the first exit on to the A422 towards Banbury. Follow the A422 around Banbury towards the M40. Re-join the M40 at J11.

The diversion for the northbound travel route is marked with a hollow circle symbol on local road signs. Take the exit at junction 11 for the A422 towards Banbury. Follow the A422 around Banbury to the junction with the B4100 at the Barley Mow Public House. Continue straight on at the junction to join the B4100. Remain on the B4100 northbound to Gaydon. Turn right on to the B4451 and follow this road to J12 of the M40.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.