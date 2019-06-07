Witness appeal over serious two-car crash in north Oxfordshire

Two drivers remain in hospital a week after their car crashed in north Oxfordshire with police appealing for witnesses.

Two cars were involved in the crash on the B4022 Great Tew Road near Church Enstone at around 7.45am on Friday (May 31)

A red Ford Transit van was travelling towards the Tews while a silver Vauxhall Vivaro was travelling in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

The car driver, a 45-year-old man, sustained a serious head injury while the driver of the van, a 34-year-old man, sustained two broken wrists and a chest injury.

Both are still receiving treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Investigating officer PC Wayne Martin said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, especially anyone who saw either of these vehicles being driven shortly before this incident.

“If you have dash-cam footage of the incident or from the area at the time which shows either of these vehicles please get in touch.

“Both drivers are still recovering in hospital and we are working to establish exactly what happened.”

Please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43190163366 or make a report online.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.