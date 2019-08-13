Trains could be fuller than usual on the Banbury line today - warning

Chiltern Railways has warned that rush hour trains this afternoon will have fewer carriages than normal.

The rail company that provides trains between Banbury, Bicester and Marylebone, London has announced this afternoon that the 17:46 London Marylebone - Birmingham Snow Hill will be formed of seven coaches instead of eight.

The 16:47 London Marylebone - Birmingham will be formed of five coaches instead of six and London - Oxford and Oxford - London trains will also suffer carriage reductions during today's evening rush hour.

Chiltern apologised for the reductions in seating for commuters, citing 'maintenance' as the reason for the changes.