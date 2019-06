The A44 is closed near Woodstock after a ‘serious’ accident involving a car and a motorcycle this morning (Wednesday, June 26).

Emergency services including police cars and ambulances are at the scene of the collision near the Duke of Marlborough pub at the junction for Wootton.

A passing driver told the Banbury Guardian they saw the motorbike rider in one of the ambulances.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while traffic is being diverted through Stonesfield.

More to follow.