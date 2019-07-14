Motorists are warned of night time roadworks on the M40

Motorists using the M40 are warned about a number of roadworks over the coming weeks until September.

The works will apply to the M40 junctions 1 to 15 and are affected for routine maintenance to be carried out.

Works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. They include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspections including structures and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early September over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am at weekends.

On Monday 15 to Tuesday 16 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 7 and 5, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 6, for drainage works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at junction 5. Turn right and right again onto the northbound carriageway and leave at junction 6.

Entry slip - join the M40 northbound leave at junction 7 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 southbound and travel back to junction 6.

On Tuesday 16 to Wednesday 17July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound between junctions 6 and 8, along with the northbound exit slip at junction 7, due to drainage works.

The diversion will be as follows:

Exit slip – continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 8A exit slip. Turn right at the first roundabout and straight on at the second roundabout to follow the A418 towards Aylesbury. Turn right down the A40 to return to junction 7.

On Wednesday July 17 - Thursday 18 July 18 there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound carriageway between junctions 8 and 6, along with the southbound entry slip at junction 7 due to drainage works,

The diversions will be as follows: Entry slip – travel north along the A40 until the junction with the A418 is reached. Turn left onto the A418, at the first roundabout turn left to join the M40 southbound and travel back to junction 7.

On Thursday 18 to Saturday 20 July, there will be the following closures due to drainage works.

Lanes 1 and 2 of the M40 northbound between junctions 7 and 8a.

M40 northbound exit slip at junction 8 onto Oxford Spur,

Diversion route: continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 8A exit slip. Turn left along the A418 and follow A418 until it joins the A40 northbound. .

Lanes 1 and 2 of the M40 southbound between junctions 8a and 7.

M40 southbound entry slip Oxford Spur onto junction 8.

Diversion - leave the A40 at the A418 southbound exit slip and travel east along the A418. Travel to M40 junction 8A and turn right at the second roundabout to join the M40 southbound