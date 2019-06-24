Motorcyclist killed in south Warwickshire car crash – did you see it?

Witnesses are being sought following a fatal accident between Ettington and Wellesbourne on Friday (June 21).

A grey Audi Q3 and a motorcycle crashed on the A429 at around 10.55am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, was sadly pronounced died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Road closures were in place while the emergency services were in attendance.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 127 of June 21.