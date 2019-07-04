Many trains cancelled or delayed at Banbury station due to signalling failures

Several trains have been cancelled and other delayed at Banbury railway station due to signalling failures on the line to Birmingham.

Two individual faults with the signalling system have occurred between Birmingham Snow Hill and Banbury resulting in some lines being blocked from around 7.40am.

Banbury train station

The lines have now reopened but Chiltern Railways trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 10.30am, National Rail said.

If you would like to follow this incident on Twitter, use #Banbury.