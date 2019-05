A man was taken to hospital after a van crashed on the A422 near Farthinghoe yesterday (Wednesday, May 1).

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called at around 4pm following the accident near the recycling centre.

The ambulance service was called to the scene

East Midlands Ambulance Service took the casualty to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The crash caused long delays back to Middleton Cheney, before closing for an hour at around 8pm for the wreckage to be recovered.