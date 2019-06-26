Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries in car and motorcycle crash on A44 near Woodstock

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A44 this morning (Wednesday, June 26).

Emergency services including police cars and ambulances were called to the collision near the Duke of Marlborough pub at around 8.30am.

South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Air Ambulance teams treated a male patient for life threatening injuries at the scene before being taken to John Radcliffe Hospital by land ambulance accompanied by the air crew.

The A44 remains closed from the junction for the B4027 for Glympton to the B4437 for Wootton.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while traffic is being diverted.