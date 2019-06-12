Long delays on M40 after lorry and car crash near Bicester

Several lanes are closed on the M40 near Bicester after a car and a lorry crashed earlier this morning (Wednesday, June 12), causing long delays.

Both vehicles have overturned with the lorry ‘resting’ on the central reservation near junction nine following the accident at around 6.20am.

Both drivers have been checked by paramedics but neither suffered serious injuries.

However the crash is taking a while to clear up, meaning two lanes northbound and one lane southbound are blocked, with a ‘soft closure’ at junction ten for the A43.

Initial delays were up to four hours but the latest estimates suggest delays of around an hour with traffic building on both sides of the M40 and on surrounding roads.