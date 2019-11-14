Heavy rain causing major problems - school closures, train cancellations and road closures in the Banbury area

TRAINS

Chiltern Railways said the railway between Banbury and Leamington ahs now reopened - it was closed this morning.

A spokesperson for Chiltern said: "Following heavy rain flooding the railway between Banbury and #LeamingtonSpa the line towards the West Midlands has now reopened. Ticket acceptance is no longer in place on other train providers."

Flooding in the Kineton and Shipston area. Picture by Shipton Safter Neighbourhood (police) Team.

West Midlands Railway said trains may be severely delayed, cancelled or revised due to the weather. It is not yet known how long disruption will last.

The following routes are currently affected by flooding:

Stratford-upon-Avon - Banbury

Northampton - Rugby

Worcester - Hereford

Worcester - Birmingham New Street

Stratford-upon-Avon - Birmingham Snow Hill

FLOOD WARNINGS IN OUR AREA

A flood warning have been issued in the following area:

River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington

ROADS

Rural roads are becoming impassible and drivers are being told to be careful.

Woodford Halse is badly affected with a lot of localised flooding and road closures between Byfield and Daventry We have been told that the 200 bus service (Banbury to Daventry) is not in service for this area.

Warwickshire County Council said: "We are receiving multiple reports of flooding in various areas. We are in contact with local operators to monitor the impact on bus services and will provide updates as we receive them."

SCHOOLS

So far, we have been made aware of following school closures:

Cropredy C of E Primary School and Cropredy Preschool

Wykham Park Academy

Kineton Primary School

Brailes Primary School

Acorns Primary School

Long Compton

Moreton Morrell C Of E Primary School

The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School

Tysoe C.Of E. Primary School

Wolverton Primary School

Newbold And Tredington C.Of E. Primary School

Ilmington C.Of E. Primary School

Great Alne Primary School

Shipston Primary School

This is an ongoing story - we will bring you more on this as it happens.