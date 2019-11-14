Heavy rain causing major problems - school closures, train cancellations and road closures in the Banbury area
Heavy rains are causing major problems across the district - with road closures, train cancellations and school closures.
TRAINS
Chiltern Railways said the railway between Banbury and Leamington ahs now reopened - it was closed this morning.
A spokesperson for Chiltern said: "Following heavy rain flooding the railway between Banbury and #LeamingtonSpa the line towards the West Midlands has now reopened. Ticket acceptance is no longer in place on other train providers."
West Midlands Railway said trains may be severely delayed, cancelled or revised due to the weather. It is not yet known how long disruption will last.
The following routes are currently affected by flooding:
Stratford-upon-Avon - Banbury
Northampton - Rugby
Worcester - Hereford
Worcester - Birmingham New Street
Stratford-upon-Avon - Birmingham Snow Hill
FLOOD WARNINGS IN OUR AREA
A flood warning have been issued in the following area:
River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington
ROADS
Rural roads are becoming impassible and drivers are being told to be careful.
Woodford Halse is badly affected with a lot of localised flooding and road closures between Byfield and Daventry We have been told that the 200 bus service (Banbury to Daventry) is not in service for this area.
Warwickshire County Council said: "We are receiving multiple reports of flooding in various areas. We are in contact with local operators to monitor the impact on bus services and will provide updates as we receive them."
SCHOOLS
So far, we have been made aware of following school closures:
Cropredy C of E Primary School and Cropredy Preschool
Wykham Park Academy
Kineton Primary School
Brailes Primary School
Acorns Primary School
Long Compton
Moreton Morrell C Of E Primary School
The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School
Tysoe C.Of E. Primary School
Wolverton Primary School
Newbold And Tredington C.Of E. Primary School
Ilmington C.Of E. Primary School
Great Alne Primary School
Shipston Primary School
This is an ongoing story - we will bring you more on this as it happens.
If you know of a road closure or school closure email phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk