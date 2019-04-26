Farthinghoe bypass petition signed by 3,500 handed to Andrea Leadsom MP

A petition signed by nearly 3,500 supporters of a bypass for Farthinghoe was gladly accepted by South Northants MP Andrea Leadsom today (Friday, April 26).

Villagers collected numerous signatures at Tesco supermarkets in Brackley and Banbury as well as many more online to show the strong support for their campaign.

Mrs Leadsom will now use the petition in her quest to get the new road signed off as she lobbies the Department of Transport and Highways England.

Pip Clayton, who has been leading the village’s campaign, said the response has been fantastic and thanked everyone who has helped.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved,” she added.

The campaigners believe this is the closest Farthinghoe has been to securing a bypass for the A422, an ongoing project for decades.

Mrs Leadsom called on villagers to set up a petition in February so she was delighted to see it come to fruition with such success.

“It’s fantastic, there’s only around 300 residents in the village and they’ve got almost 3,500 signatures which I think highlights how the whole community see it as a vital road to have a bypass," she said.

"We can provide evidence that this isn’t the whim of a bunch of people living in a village, but it’s actually a very serious issue for all of my constituents."

Mrs Leadsom has also had success in securing support from haulage associations who she hopes will back the bypass.

For the campaigners, they will continue to gather support and raise awareness, with new signs put up along the road through the village calling for a bypass and advertising their website.