Engineering works to disrupt rail services

Travellers using Chiltern Railways services between London Marylebone and Bicester will have a disrupted service this weekend as engineering works get underway.

On Saturday and Sunday the line will be closed at various points and all journeys on Chiltern Railways services will be affected. Some late-night trains on Friday will also be impacted, with the 00:20 Marylebone to Leamington Spa service terminating at Princes Risborough, and the 01:10 Marylebone to Oxford train being cancelled.

This work forms part of Britain’s railway upgrade plan and includes Network Rail track improvement to increase the reliability of the rail network and preparation for high speed rail.

A heavily amended timetable will be in operation and journey times will be longer than usual, with passengers needing to travel via diverted and/or alternative routes and/or on rail replacement buses.

Customers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, check their journey before travelling and purchase tickets in advance from chilternrailways.co.uk or via the Chiltern app.