Driver died at scene of crash A43, police confirm, and two others were taken to hospital

The driver of one of the cars involved in the accident that closed the A43 in Northamptonshire died at the scene, police have confirmed.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, July 3, at about 2.35pm, on the northbound carriageway of the A43 between the BP garage in Brackley and the Radstone turn, when a green VW Sharan and a dark-coloured Land Rover Discovery were in collision.

"The driver of the VW died at the scene and the driver and passenger of the Land Rover were conveyed to hospital with serious, but not thought to be life-threatening, injuries," the spokesman said.

They are now appealing for any witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.