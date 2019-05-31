Demolition to begin on multi-storey car park at Castle Quay

Demolition is due to begin on one of the multi-storey car parks at Castle Quay Shopping Centre on Monday (June 3).

The north car park on Spiceball Park Road is being brought down to make way for the leisure extension of the shopping centre, known as Castle Quay 2.

A Cherwell District Council spokesman said the work should last six weeks and it is not expected to impact traffic with measures in place so there is no excess dust.

The car park has been closed since April 29, to allow the CQ2 work to start, beginning with archaeological studies.