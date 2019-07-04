Crash that closed A43 near Brackley confirmed as a fatal accident

A crash that closed the A43 near Brackley for several hours yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, July 3) has been confirmed as a fatal accident by police.

The accident happened at just after 2.30pm on Wednesday on the A43 northbound between Brackley and Towcester.

Police accident

This morning (Thursday), Northants Serious Collision Investigation unit confirmed that someone had died in the crash.

Tweeting at 8.20am via @NorthantsSCIU, a spokesman said: “We are appealing for #witnesses following a #Fatal collision on the #A43 northbound at #Brackley around 14:35 hours on Wednesday 3rd July 2019.

“The collision involved a #Volkswagen Sharan and a #LandRover Discovery. Witness? Dashcam? Call Drivewatch 0800 174 615.”

The A43 was shut until around 7.15pm, causing long delays for motorists.

To add to the traffic issues, a ‘sinkhole’ opened up on Turweston Road in Brackley.

There are no further details at this stage.