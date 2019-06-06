Bystanders help woman out of flipped car after crash in Edgehill

Bystanders came to the rescue of a woman when her car flipped after hitting a parked vehicle in Edgehill yesterday (Wednesday, June 5).

The driver in her 20s was helped out of the side of her overturned Hyundai following the crash outside The Castle pub at around 9.45am.

Fire engines from Banbury and Southam, an ambulance, a paramedic officer and police arrived soon after.

The woman was given initial treatment at the scene for a minor hand injury but was taken to the Horton General Hospital for further assessment by South Central Ambulance Service.

Fire crews checked over the vehicle and remained on site to make the scene safe until the car could be removed.