'Top-of-the-range' BMX and bicycle track comes to Banbury's Spiceball Park

The planned track is a joint effort between Cherwell District Council, which will cover finance and construction, and the town council, which will provide the land and maintain the facility.
A pump track is a tight-looped BMX track with smaller ramps and banked corners than a regular track. The name pump is derived from the body motion a rider uses to maintain speed around the circuit without pedalling.
Leader of the town council, Kieron Mallon, said: "Councils work together on many projects and this is one example of how residents benefit from joint enterprise.
"This new amenity will boost the town council’s leisure portfolio and the pump track will provide adventure, exercise and excitement for young people.
"Cherwell District Council feasibility studies are underway for the pump track and the town council is keen to provide the land for this exciting new project when the studies are completed.
"Banbury Town council has recently refurbished the skateboard ramp in Spiceball and it’s hoped that the new BMX track will add to the fantastic amenities already featured in this country park."