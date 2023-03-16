'Top-of-the-range' BMX and bicycle track comes to Banbury's Spiceball Park

A top-of-the-range BMX and bicylce pump track is coming to Banbury’s Spiceball Park.

The two councils are working alongside one another on the exciting plans for Spiceball Park

The planned track is a joint effort between Cherwell District Council, which will cover finance and construction, and the town council, which will provide the land and maintain the facility.

A pump track is a tight-looped BMX track with smaller ramps and banked corners than a regular track. The name pump is derived from the body motion a rider uses to maintain speed around the circuit without pedalling.

Leader of the town council, Kieron Mallon, said: "Councils work together on many projects and this is one example of how residents benefit from joint enterprise.

The recently refurbished skateboard ramp and the planned BMX track will make the park a centre for sports.

"This new amenity will boost the town council’s leisure portfolio and the pump track will provide adventure, exercise and excitement for young people.

"Cherwell District Council feasibility studies are underway for the pump track and the town council is keen to provide the land for this exciting new project when the studies are completed.