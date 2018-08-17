Time2Think Mental Health for Banbury charity

A group of teenagers from the National Citizen Service (NCS) will begin five days of activities next week to raise money and awareness for a Banbury Charity.

From Monday, August 20 until Friday, August 25, the NCS group will use each day to highlight the five pillars of mental health for the charity Restore, located in Banbury’s Calthorpe Street.

At the start of the week the volunteer group will be in Banbury hosting events the public are invited to get involved with.

On Monday, they will hold a fundraising event in Castle Quay for Restore, who support people struggling with mental health in recovery and finding work.

There will be a raffle, face painting for the children and a second hand clothing sale. They will be in the shopping centre from 8am until 5.30pm.

The following day, Tuesday, August 21, the group will undertake a 5km walk around the town in fancy dress to highlight how walking is a good form of exercise in order to maintain mental well being.

The public are welcome to join the walk. Be at the town hall at 10am for the start of the walk at 10:30am.

Members of the NCS will also spend a day at Restore, helping out and hosting a tea and cake afternoon.

You can follow the group’s activities and find out more by visiting their Facebook page and via Instagram @t2t_mentalhealth.

To donate to the NCS group and support their charitable volunteer work within Banbury visit their Go Fund Me page.