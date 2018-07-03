Time running out for Banbury’s superheroes

Katharine House Hospice’s 12th annual Midnight Walk takes place this Saturday and the theme is Superheroes.

It is the Adderbury hospice’s biggest charitable event of the year and has become a firm favourite with Banburyshire residents.

Katharine House Hospice midnight walk (2) NNL-170626-105944001

This year the walk features the option of a 6Km walk or the longer 10Km and will begin and end at Banbury Rugby Club.

Last years theme was animals and saw hundreds of participants dressed as everything from frogs to peacocks walking the streets of Banbury.

There is still time to dust off your cape and enter this years walk on Saturday, July 7.

For more information and to sign up visit www.khh.org.uk/midnight

More walkers at the KHH's midnight walk NNL-170626-110728001