Time called on tired historic Banbury pub’s interior

An historic Banbury town centre pub is set for a refurbishment that will bring it into the 21st century.

The Bell in Grimsbury, which dates back to 1837, is due for a £320,000 overhaul at the behest of owners Star Pubs & Bars with work set to begin on Monday, March 4.

An artisit's impression of The Bell Banbury after its refurbishment NNL-190103-151325001

Licensee Sian Griffiths, who has been running the pub since 2017, said: “The Bell has a loyal following but it is dated and needs a little TLC and a big investment to give it a new lease of life.

“The plans for The Bell are very exciting, there will be nowhere else like it in Banbury.”

Specifically the plans include the addition of new external lighting and signage, an all-weather courtyard garden, complete with outdoor lighting, an open-sided outbuilding upgraded into an alfresco area and a big screen for showing sports and other events.

There will also be upgrades to the cellar with state-of-the-art dispense equipment with craft beer, ciders and cask ales being sourced from local breweries, and the inclusion of an Italian oven for freshly baked pizza.

Star Pubs & Bars operations director Neil Convery said: “The plans are extremely creative and will make The Bell unique both inside and out.

“The pub has served Banbury for nearly two centuries, and we’re delighted to be investing to give people more reasons to visit, and ensure it continues to thrive into the future.”

The work is expected to take approximately five weeks with the new Bell craft and cask pub scheduled to re-open in April.

The extensive refurbishment has also created seven new jobs.