Tibbetts brown box appeal for Banbury charities

Tibbetts are asking the residents of Banbury for help in filling shoe boxes to give a little Christmas cheer to those less well off.

TGL on the Beaumont Road Industrial Estate in Banbury will be taking donations on Saturday, December 9 from 9am until 11am.

They will be accepting both food and none food items or cash donations which they will use to purchase items to fill their shoe box sized charity brown boxes.

Alternatively people can take a box to fill and return.

This year the company are donating the filled boxes to Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP), Homestart, The Peoples Church and the Salvation Army.

Much needed non-food items include, but is not restricted to, such things as;

• Hats, gloves, scarves and warm socks,

• Colouring/Puzzle Books, pens, crayons,

• Personal care items such as shower gel/bath/lotion sets, deodorants (non-aerosol), shaving paraphernalia, toothbrushes, hair brushes, combs and hair accessories,

• Festive table napkins or Christmas crackers,

and gift items such as costume jewellery, games or books.

Food items include, but are not restricted t;

• Christmas cake or pudding,

• Chocolates and sweet boxes or tins,

• Biscuits – box, tin or single packs,

• Crackers for cheese, savoury snacks and crisps,

• Christmas pickle or chutneys,

and tins of ham, corned beef, salmon or tuna.