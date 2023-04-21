Another person in the car suffered serious injuries and three people in another car were also taken to hospital.

Seven people were injured in the crash

Three teenagers have been airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after a crash in south Warwickshire.

The crash happened at around 4.10pm near Shipston on the B4035 Campden Road, near to Portobello Crossroads.

It involved two cars - a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

Warwickshire Police said: "Three teenagers in the Fiesta sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospital where they currently remain. A fourth male in the same vehicle also sustained serious injuries.

"Three occupants from the Fiat were also taken to hospital."

Sergeant Gary Bridgwater from Warwickshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with those who have been injured this evening. The next of kin of those involved have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.